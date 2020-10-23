Newsmakers from your Local Election HQ: US Congressional 9th District Race

(WBRE/WYOU) The Race for US Congress in the 9th District will be the focus of Newsmakers From Your Local Election Headquarters,

Incumbent Republican Congressman Dan Meuser and Democratic Candidate Gary Wegman will join hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will air Saturday, October 24 at 11 AM on WYOU and Sunday, October 25 at 11 am on WBRE.

Learn More About Republican Congressman Dan Meuser Website FACEBOOK

Learn More About Democratic Candidate Gary Wegman Website FACEBOOK