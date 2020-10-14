Newsmakers from Your Local Election HQ: US Congressional 8th District Race

Newsmakers from Your Local Election HQ   October 17th and  18th 

Newsmaker from Your Local Election Headquarters will feature the candidates for the race in the 8th Congressional District.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Congressman Matt Cartwright and Republican Candidate Jim Bognet will join hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

The program airs Saturday, October 17 at 11 am on WYOU and Sunday, October 18 at 11 am  WBRE.

Learn more about Congressman Matt Cartwright Website FACEBOOK

Learn more about Jim Bognet Website FACEBOOK

