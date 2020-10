Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will feature the race for the state house in 114th District.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Democrat Incumbent State Representative Bridget Malloy Kosierowski and Republican Candidate James May.

The program airs Saturday, October 3, at 11 am WYOU and Sunday, October 4, at 11 am on WBRE.

