Newsmakers From Your Local Election HQ: September 19/20, 2020

(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will air this weekend. The program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. The program will air Saturday, September 19 at 11 am on WYOU and Sunday, September 20 at 11 am on WBRE.

The guests include Dr. David Sosar of King’s College and Dr. Joyanna Hopper of the University of Scranton. They will weigh in on Politics in the Classroom and talk about the current campaign season.

Also, joining the conversation, Luzerne County Manager David Pedri who will talk about preparing for the upcoming election.

For more information on voting in PA Click Here

1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) for more information.