Newsmakers from Your Local Election HQ: 123rd District Race

This weekend Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will feature the candidates in the race for the State House Seat in the 123rd District. The district covers parts of Schuylkill County.

The program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Republican Candidate Tim Twardzik and Democratic Candidate Peter “PJ” Symons.

Newsmakers will air Saturday, September 26 at 11 am on WYOU and on Sunday, September 27 at 11 am on WBRE.

Learn more about Tim Twardzik. Website FACEBOOK

Learn more about Peter “PJ” Symons FACEBOOK