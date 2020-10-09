Newsmakers from Your Local Election HQ: 116th District Race

Your Local Election Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will feature the race in the PA State House 116th District.

Republican Incumbent State Representative Tarah Toohil and Democratic Candidate Todd Eachus will join hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters airs Saturday, October 10 at 11 am on WYOU and Sunday, October 11 at 11 am on WBRE.

Learn more about Republican State Representative Tarah Toohil Website FACEBOOK

Learn more about Democratic Candidate Todd Eachus Website FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos