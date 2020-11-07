Newsmakers From Your Local Election Headquarters- Election 2020

(WBRE/WYOU)
Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will feature three veteran newspaper reporters.
Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick hosts the program.
Borys Krawczeniuk of Scranton Times-Tribune, Bill O’Boyle, Wilkes-Barre Times Leader, Bob Kalinowski, Wilkes-Barre Citizens Voice will once again join the conversation. They will discuss the election, the ballot count, the court challenges and the lessons learned.
The program airs Saturday, November 7 at 11 am on WYOU and Sunday, November 8 at 11 am WBRE.
Learn more about Borys Krawczeniuk
Learn more about Bill O’Boyle
Learn more about Bob Kalinowski