Newsmakers From Your Local Election Headquarters- Election 2020

Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters will feature three veteran newspaper reporters.

Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick hosts the program.

Borys Krawczeniuk of Scranton Times-Tribune, Bill O’Boyle, Wilkes-Barre Times Leader, Bob Kalinowski, Wilkes-Barre Citizens Voice will once again join the conversation. They will discuss the election, the ballot count, the court challenges and the lessons learned.

The program airs Saturday, November 7 at 11 am on WYOU and Sunday, November 8 at 11 am WBRE.

