STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new Stroudsburg mayor was appointed after Tarah Probst resigned from the position when she was elected as the new state representative of the 189th District.

30-year-old Michael Moreno is a native of the Poconos, getting his graduate degree from East Stroudsburg University.

Since graduation, he’s held multiple roles in the community, including being the VP and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce.

Now, he’s adding “Mayor of Stroudsburg” to his list of duties.

“As the first Latino and gay mayor of Stroudsburg, I’m just so excited for what’s to come for our future generations.”

Moreno was appointed mayor at the Stroudsburg Borough council meeting last week, following former Mayor Tarah Probst’s resignation after claiming victory in the state representative 189th District race.

As mayor for the last seven years, Probst tells Eyewitness News she gave Moreno some advice.

“Take every call, be accessible. But you know what you know, and you know what you don’t know, and don’t be afraid of what you don’t know. Just find out and I think he will do a great job.”

Probst is taking over the seat held by republican Rosemary Brown and says she’s going to work for everybody regardless of party.

“The goal for me is to bring in jobs where people can stay, cut down our commute times, get our roads stronger, better, and always protecting a woman’s right to choose of course for healthcare,” Probst said.

As for the borough, Moreno is already working on a plan to rebuild old infrastructure, and create a new garbage ordinance.

He says his number one goal is to continue to keep Stroudsburg as the heart of the Poconos.

“Everyone always feels so welcome here and I think that’s what makes it so special and I think that’s what my number goal is, to keep it friendly, keep it open to tourism, and make sure our shops are full of people.”

Moreno will be mayor until at least the November election.

Tarah Probst will be sworn in as a state representative in January.