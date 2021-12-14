New bureau of elections director starts in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections has a new director.

Mike Susek, 43, will take the reigns of a bureau that has well-documented issues in recent elections.

Those issues include mail-in ballots with incorrect candidate names, mislabeled electronic ballots, and military ballots mistakenly thrown into the trash.





Susek started the new position December 13. Eyewitness News spoke with him about his priorities and how he intends to “right the ship.”

