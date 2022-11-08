EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser.

The 9th Congressional District covers Carbon County, Columbia County, Lebanon County, Montour County, and Schuylkill County, as well as parts of Berks County, Luzerne County, and Northumberland County.

Dan Meuser

Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades.

Meuser began his career in politics in 2011 working as Governor Tom Corbett’s Secretary of Revenue. As Secretary of Revenue, Meuser says he worked to reform the department from a tax collection agency into a taxpayer advocacy agency. According to the Council on State Taxation, Meuser brought Pennsylvania’s revenue department ranking from a D to an A-, the most significant improvement of any state in the country.

Following his role as Secretary of Revenue, Meuser decided to run for the 9th Congressional District in 2018 for the Republican party. Meuser successfully won the seat in 2018 and again in 2020. His win in this election marks his third term as representative for his district.

Amanda Waldman

Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman challenged incumbent Dan Meuser for the 9th Congressional District seat.

Waldman grew up on her family’s small farm and continues to live in the house he parents built.

Waldman is currently a member of the Lycoming County Commissioners Diversability Committee, a financial representative in the Medicare industry, and a board member for her local Center for Independent Living.

Campaign promises

Meuser says he will “fight for an economy that works for everyone, a tax system that values the middle class, and to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare.”