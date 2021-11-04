Meet the two newest judges making history in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History was made in Luzerne County this week when two women were elected to the county bench.

Stefanie Salavantis and Tarah Toohil won judgeships. This means for the first time in the history of Luzerne County, there are as many women on the bench as there are men, four and four.





Eyewitness News spoke with both judges-elect who say that fact is not lost on them. They hope to serve as role models and mentors to other women.

Their message: Anything is possible with hard work.

Reporter Andy Mehalschick will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.