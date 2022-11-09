EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner.

Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright battled with Republican challenger Jim Bognet with the race being at a very close percentage at times.

The 8th Congressional District of Pennsylvania includes all of Lackawanna, Pike, Wayne, and parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

Map of 8th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

Matt Cartwright, Democratic Candidate

Congressman Matt Cartwright, from Moosic, was seeking his sixth term in the House of Representatives. In Congress, Cartwright states he is committed to fighting for working families.

Cartwright says his priorities include strengthening the middle class, creating jobs, ensuring quality health care, protecting seniors, and supporting veterans and military families.

Jim Bognet, Republican Candidate

Jim Bognet from Hazle Township was looking to turn the seat red. A small business owner, Bognet says he fights for conservative values and developing conservative economic policy solutions to expand opportunity and prosperity.

Bognet states he is running for Congress to empower American families and small businesses and create good jobs at good wages.