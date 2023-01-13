LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Board of Election has completed the re-count of votes from the November 2020 general election and the results are in.

Officials say in response to allegations that the results of the November 2020 presidential election in Lycoming County were inaccurate by thousands of votes, the county completed a hand recount.

From January 9-11, the votes were recounted in order to reaffirm the accuracy of the electronic voting system.

The board states, the results confirm that the electronic voting system produces consistently accurate results confirming that the outcome of the presidential election in Lycoming County was correct.

The results of the hand count appear below.

November 2020 Hand Recount Net Change Joe Biden 16,971 16,956 – 15 Donald Trump 41,462 41,455 – 7 Jo Jorgensen 821 825 + 4 Nina Ahmad 15,583 15,594 + 11 Timothy DeFoor 40,512 40,502 – 10 Jennifer Moore 1,963 1,951 – 12 Olivia Faison 543 537 – 6

A public board of elections meeting will be held to review the outcome of the hand recount on Tuesday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m.