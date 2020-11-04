Lycoming County election officials wrap up ballot count

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — While ballots are still being counted across the commonwealth, the story was different for one county in Central Pennsylvania. At Lycoming County Voter Services, officials tell Eyewitness News all of the nearly 13,000 mail-in and absentee ballots received by election day were pre-canvassed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

That’s obviously a much different situation than the one that’s unfolding in cities throughout the commonwealth but one official on the ground here said they saw it coming.

“A county my size, yeah we can get it done in one day. But if you’re a bigger county, you simply can’t. And that’s why we were asking state government for pre-canvassing days as far back as April,” said Forrest Lehman, director of elections for Lycoming County.

As a whirlwind election day ended without a clear winner for the presidency, officials in Lycoming County feel they got the job done right—nearly 13,000 mail-in and absentee ballots all pre-canvassed by 4 p.m. Tuesday and reported by Tuesday night. Lehman credits the county for making employees outside the voting office available to help.

“A lot of great county employees who pulled together, worked together in teams. I think we had 14 teams at one point, going through those ballots,” said Lehman.

As the conversation now shifts to mail-in and absentee ballots that have not yet arrived—but must before 5 p.m. on Friday and have a November 3 post mark—Lehman says he’s certain his team can authenticate them and it’s a matter of whether that process holds up to potential litigation.

“We can verify they’re from registered voters who applied timely and returned ballots within that time frame. The question is going to be whether that relief was appropriate,” said Lehman.

While Lehman says he can’t speak for counties currently mired in the count, he’s preaching patience and faith in those in charge.

“I know those counties are doing the very best they can. And I know those directors, they’re people of integrity, dedication. They are working as hard as they can to get the word out,” said Lehman.

To give you an idea just how hands-on an approach this count required here in Lycoming County, Eyewitness News saw the county coroner at Voter Services last night sifting through some of those mail-in and absentees.

As far as voters here, most of the people we spoke with at the polls yesterday did say they’d rather the count be methodical and even slow… as long as it’s correct.

