LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In October, the Lycoming County Commissioners voted in favor of a recount of the 2020 election results. On Monday, they held a public meeting with constituents to hear their thoughts on the process and brainstorm the parameters for the recount.

This has been an ongoing debate for two years and many residents believe this recount will set the record straight once and for all.

Emotions ran high at the Lycoming County Commissioner’s public meeting to discuss plans for a recount of the 2020 election.

In October, the commissioners voted two to one in favor of the recount. Residents shared their opinions on how this process should take place and why they feel it’s important.

“I think everybody has to have an equal franchise in the elections in this country and they have to believe that they’re true. And this is all that’s being asked for is to make sure that they’re provably true,” stated Loyalstock Township resident Rick Houser.

Over 5,000 signatures were gathered in favor of the recount. Others say they trust the board of elections’ voting machines and say this will provide proof.

“I believe our machines are accurate but like so many other people said today, maybe we have to do this in order to put this to bed and end it. The issue for me is the cost. If these people want it done then they should pay for it. I think they should post a bond,” said Williamsport resident Bill Miele.

Currently, the commissioners have not estimated the cost or the method for the recount. One resident suggests having a non-partisan group count the votes.

“Why don’t we do it like a jury? If we’re going to have a recount let’s get people who haven’t made up their mind yet,” suggested Loyalstock Township resident Al Sever.

The commissioners will vote on the rules for the recount during the next board of elections meeting. Currently, they haven’t determined how much this could cost or how it will be funded.