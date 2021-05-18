Luzerne County Republican Party to file court injunction to impound voting machines

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County Republican Party Chairman Justin Behrens tells Eyewitness News they plan to file a court injunction Tuesday afternoon against the Luzerne County Election Board, that is calling for impounding of all voting machines and any equipment associated with the voting machines.

They are also asking the county to notify all Republican voters who were turned away or left the polling place to return to their polling place to vote by paper ballot.

Behrens says they are seeking an emergency court hearing Tuesday or as soon as possible to address what he calls violations of the constitutional rights of the Republican voters.

Luzerne County Democratic Party officials are now meeting with Republican Party officials and Luzerne County Election officials at the Luzerne County Courthouse trying to work out an agreement regarding the proposed court injunction from the Luzerne County GOP because of voting machines issues, according to representatives from both parties as well as Luzerne County Election Boards officials.

This all stems from issues reported at polling places in Luzerne County in which voting machines were labeling all ballots as Democrat regardless of the voter’s party.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.