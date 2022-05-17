LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Board of Elections has informed Eyewitness News they have stopped counting mail-in ballot votes for the primary until Wednesday.

Officials stated they stopped counting mail-in ballots at about 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. They said counting will resume at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Denise Williams, the chairperson for the Luzerne County Board of Elections told Eyewitness News that a lack of staffing forced them to put a pause on counting the remaining mail-in ballots.

Williams said the election bureau is operating with about 14-15 county employees this year, while last November and May they had about 30-35 employees.

Early Tuesday during the beginning stages of the polls opening, Luzerne County Elections dealt with last-minute staffing issues, a polling location was locked, and user errors across Luzerne County as the polls opened.