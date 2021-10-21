I-Team Banner

Luzerne County prepares for upcoming November election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Bureau of Election officials say they are taking steps to ensure there are no problems or issues in the upcoming November General Election.

The county has had a slew of problems in recent elections including military ballots being thrown into the trash and the mislabeling of electronic ballots.

The I-Team today takes a look at the training process for poll workers and what concerns voters are saying about the upcoming election.

Latest Videos