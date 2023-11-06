LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Election eve in Pennsylvania and county election bureaus across the Commonwealth are making final preparations for the big day.

Voters will be casting votes for posts on state and local courts, school boards, and municipal offices. Luzerne County officials say they are prepared for the vote and insist they have taken steps to prevent any types of issues during the process.

Last November a paper ballot shortage led to extended voting hours. What you need to know as you head to the polls in Pennsylvania.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick also talked with voters in Luzerne County and asked are they concerned about any potential voting issues Tuesday, in light of recent problems in the county.