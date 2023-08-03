WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Board of Elections met Thursday at the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, to demonstrate public poll working.

Two electronic polling companies met with poll workers and county officials to show how their machines work and to test them for the upcoming election.

Once both are reviewed, a survey will be taken on which machine is better suited for the public.

“We want to get back to the paper books we want to get back to training poll workers better I think that we do we don’t have enough people within the county and as volunteers to handle new equipment we keep on getting this new stuff and we can’t keep up with the training,” said Chairman Theodore Fitzgerald of the Luzerne County Republicans.

Thursday’s demonstration comes after Luzerne County has been plagued with polling issues, such as the November paper ballot shortage.