Luzerne County officials take steps to ensure a secure General Election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/YOU) — Luzerne County election officials say they are working to ensure a safe and secure election.

The county has faced issues with the election process in recent years including incorrect labeling of electronic ballots and the throwing away of mail-in military ballots.





The county election bureau also needs poll workers for the November General Election and is putting out a call for help to the public.

Eyewitness News takes a look at the steps being taken by the county to regain the trust of voters, tonight at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.