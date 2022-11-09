LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Voter frustration was on display following Luzerne County’s Election Day ballot paper shortage at the polls.

Dozens of county residents who showed up to call for accountability and change were on hand to hear a bombshell announcement.

Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson announced his resignation just five months after he was hired.

The decision comes as many county residents are voicing concerns about the paper shortage that plagued Election Day.

“When it happens at three or four, okay somebody’s getting fired,” said Brian Dwyer, Ward II Constable in Larksville.

Nobody got fired for the polling place paper shortages, but the man who oversees county government is stepping down.

Just minutes after County Council’s meeting began, council members called a closed-door executive session.

They returned more than 30 minutes later with an announcement.

“I can say that no firm date. Sometime within the next month or two by the first of the year,” said Robertson.

Robertson announced his resignation in front of a packed crowd. He did not cite the election as the reason, but instead, family health issues.

“It’s become obvious to me that I can’t do my family obligations and do this, so I think it’s in their best interest and my best interest to move along,” said Robertson.

During public comment, many frustrated residents took to the podium to voice their concerns about the county-wide paper shortage at polling places on Election Day.

“When something this big happens at one polling place, that’s an accident, an oversight, I get it. When it happens county-wide, that rises to the level of criminality, I don’t care what your party is,” said Dwyer.

It was a common theme with this overflow crowd, demands for accountability, and swift action.

“I don’t care whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat in this county. It is a shame and it is a disgrace,” said Jamie Walsh of Sweet Valley.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo suggested council open an election inquiry committee that had been activated in the past.

But because advance notice was not provided on the meeting agenda, it will have to be discussed at a later meeting.