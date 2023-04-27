WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— From Your Local Election Headquarters, primary Election Day is very near. Many election bureaus are dealing with a reoccurring problem, finding people to work the polls is a concern in Luzerne County.

With primary Election Day just weeks away, Luzerne County election officials are busy preparing for Election Day.

“It’s very difficult each election to staff the 186 precincts we have, it’s a very large number of people that we need,” said Director of Elections Eryn Harvey.

And they are putting out a call for poll workers.

Workers will be paid by the day and can make anywhere from $195 to $240.

All you need is to be 18 years old or older and registered to vote in Luzerne County.

Voters can place their ballots in the mail, dropbox, or head to the polls on Election Day.

“If you’re waiting until the last minute, if you haven’t made your decisions yet on any races, or if you get your bat a little bit later, we do recommend dropping them in a dropbox rather than using the postal service,” added the Deputy Director of Elections Beth Gilbert.

Once ballots are out you have until election day to turn them in.

Monday, May 1, is the deadline to register to vote in the primary.

If you want to know how to apply for a poll worker position and ballot box hours, visit their website.