LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County is facing a federal lawsuit from two voters who say the paper shortage during the November 2022 Election violated their constitutional rights.

The suit is asking the federal court to take action to ensure that voters are not turned away in future elections.

The voters say they could not vote that day despite several return trips to their polling places.

You can read the full lawsuit in the file below.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have highlights of the lawsuit and reactions to it coming up tonight in a live report on Eyewitness News.