Luzerne County enforcing access policy for General Election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials say they have enacted an access policy regarding polling places.

Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo and Assistant Solicitor of Luzerne County Bureau of Elections Paula Radick tell Eyewitness News the county is following state law that prohibits anyone who is not voting at the polling place from entering the location. This policy includes members of the media.





State law mandates that people maintain a 10-foot distance from the polling place. Crocamo and Radick say in previous years the county did not enforce the state requirements.

Andy Mehalshick has the story coming up on Eyewitness News later tonight.