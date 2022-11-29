WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Board is expected to certify the results of the November Election on Wednesday, one day after it was supposed to take place.

On Tuesday evening, Eyewitness News will talk one on one with Dan Schramm, the election board member who abstained from the certification vote on Monday.

Schramm will explain why he abstained from the vote and what led to his decision to vote yes to the certification on Wednesday.

Also, what does the future hold for the Luzerne County Election Bureau, in the wake of the paper shortage problems on Election Day?

District 8 candidate Jim Bognet releases the following statement on Wednesday’s hearing to consider certification of the election results and Luzerne County’s voter list reconciliation.

As the Luzerne County Election Board schedules another vote for certification tomorrow, they should do the right thing, and have Luzerne County Election Bureau Acting Director Beth McBride be sworn in to explain what happened with the paper and ballot shortage on election day, why the voter list reconciliation provided by Ms. McBride does NOT add up, and to answer questions from the voting public. Many voters in Luzerne County were disenfranchised on election day, and they deserve answers immediately.” Jim Bogent, District 8 Candiate

All of this comes as the District Attorney investigates what led to that shortage.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story coming up on Eyewitness News.