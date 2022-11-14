WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County still has more questions than answers regarding a ballot paper shortage on Election Day.

The Luzerne County Election Board oversees the election bureau and will hold a public meeting on Monday night to discuss the paper shortage and other issues facing the bureau.

Also, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office continues investigating possible voter fraud at a Kingston polling place, where a woman says someone signed her name, used her credentials, and voted.

