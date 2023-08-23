WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, Luzerne County has named a full-time Deputy Director of Elections.

During a council meeting on tuesday night, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Emily Cook has been appointed as Deputy Director of Elections. Cook has served as acting Deputy Election Director since Beth Gilbert resigned in late June.

“I think we’ve got leadership now that has some experience, between our director Eryn Harvey and myself now. We’ve got several elections each under our belt so I think that puts us in a good position moving forward,” said Cook.

Cook was hired as an Administrative Assistant in the Election Bureau in 2021. Eryn Harvey is the bureau’s director of elections.