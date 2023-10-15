WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— More than 1,500 Wilkes-Barre voters will receive replacement mail-in ballots because of a glitch.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo tells 28/22 News the ballots sent out were correct, but the file that correlates the precinct and the ballot file did not match.

Crocamo says affected voters in wards 2 to 8 and 14 to 20 were already informed the original ballot they received has been voided and a replacement ballot will be sent well before the deadline.

Below is a timeline of important dates for the upcoming November 7th election.

October 23 – Last day to register for the November election

October 31 – Mail-in and absentee ballot applications must be received

November 7 by 8:00 p.m. – Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by the Luzerne County Board of Elections

November 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Voting Day

November 14 by 11:59 p.m. – Military and overseas absentee ballots must be received by the Luzerne County Board of Elections

