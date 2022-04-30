WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The hotly contested Pennsylvania primary election is nearly two weeks away. The Lieutenant Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman visited Luzerne County earlier this Saturday to drum up voter support.

Support for Fetterman came in the form of nearly 200 voters packed inside a restaurant in Wilkes-Barre’s Township. We spoke to voters and the democratic front-runner as election day nears.

Applause rang out from a packed crowd at Bettelli’s villa as Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman held a campaign rally.

“To walk into a packed house and to have all these folks smiling and saying ‘we’re so glad you’re here john’ it’s like, no, I’m so glad you’re all here! It’s overwhelming and it’s one of the best things about politics,” stated Fetterman.

The meet-and-greet was an opportunity for potential voters to listen to Fetterman speak and ask him questions about his stance on hot button issues.

“I would never put my own political views or my own job security above doing what’s right for this country,” explained Fetterman.

Fetterman outlined his campaign themes, including supporting a minimum wage increase and pushing for equal protection of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I’ve always said this if you score political points bullying or belittling gay and trans kids or adults, find a new line of work,” stated Fetterman.

We spoke with the Luzerne County Pennsylvania Democratic chairperson about how important Luzerne County is to Fetterman’s campaign.

“We know how Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are going to vote, but it’s the middle and northeast and northwest that are the areas that truly a candidate has to connect with,” explained Kathy Bozinski.

A connection some believe upon more young people exercising their right to vote.

“This is all about how our country is going to move forward in the future and so I think it’s very important that young people show up in large numbers so that we’re represented in our government,” said Allison Amendola.

The latest Monmouth University poll shows Fetterman leading his closest rival, Conor Lamb, by 22% points. The Pennsylvania primary is on May 17th.