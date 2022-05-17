LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Despite gorgeous weather on Election Day, not many folks came out to the voting center in Loyalsock Township.





Eyewitness News has been to multiple polling sites and has seen low voter turnout.

It’s a beautiful day to be outside, but those who spoke with Eyewitness News said the turnout is one of the lowest they’ve ever seen. Voters who did come to cast their ballot told us they had no complaints about the machines, they were able to make it in and out fairly quickly without any trouble.

Residents of Loyalsock say it’s important to vote during the primaries and they hope more people make it out. Chris Spotts, a Loyalsock Township resident, says, “People need to stand up for their rights and vote and make a difference.”

Another resident, Gordan Spotts, says, “You need to come out here and vote. And young people get out and do your diligence and vote.”

All polling sites are open until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday so there’s still plenty of time to come out and cast your vote.