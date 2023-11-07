LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A non-presidential election year had an impact on voter turnout Tuesday night in Lycoming County.

In Lycoming County, four candidates are running for Lycoming County Commissioner: Denitra Moffett, Democratic nominee, Mark Mussina, fellow Democratic nominee, Marc Sortman, Republican nominee and Scott Metzger, fellow Republican nominee.

Two Republicans and two Democrats are on the ballot and out of those four people running, three will be elected.

According to officials, voter turnout in Lycoming County was steady but low since this was not a presidential election year.