Low turnout for local elections in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday is Election Day and thousands of voters are casting their ballots at local polling places.

As of Tuesday morning, voter turnout has been low in most of our region.

“I’m very excited to come vote today. I look forward to it every year,” said voter Michael Hungarter, Luzerne County.

Voters across the commonwealth headed to the polls Tuesday morning to vote for candidates in the state, county, and municipal races.

“Working the polls, making sure all of the voters are taken care of, any questions they may have, I make sure their ballot is scanned and their vote counts,” said poll worker, Mark Finkelstein, Luzerne County.

Eyewitness News started the morning in Luzerne County, where poll workers say there wasn’t much of a turnout Tuesday morning.

Despite a plethora of issues from recent elections within the county, we spoke with voters who say all they can do is vote.

“I would certainly hope they are handling everything correctly. All we can do is our part and hope they do their parts too,” said voter, Karen Hungarter, Luzerne County.

Eyewitness News headed to Lackawanna County to check in with their polling locations.

“The Presidential Election, I voted mail-in and I decided to come and vote in person this time,” said Lackawanna County voter Joseph Smith.

Within the first hour and a half, poll workers at the Scranton Cultural Center say less than ten people came to vote. They believe the reasoning behind the light voter turnout is mail-in ballots and smaller races.

Polls opened Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. Mail-in ballots must also be received by 8:00 p.m.

To find your local polling place, head to the PA voter services page.