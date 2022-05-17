HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination.

We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low to moderate. Barletta is in a dogfight with Doug Mastriano.

Polls show Mastriano in the lead. We spoke with voters here in Barletta’s hometown. Many supported Barletta and at the same time days this overall election is crucial to the future of the state and nation





“I hope he wins it’s like Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving all in one,” said Tom Pugliese.

“I think it’s one of the most important elections to make sure we vote for the right people so we can get Pennsylvania back on track. Our country is really headed in the wrong direction. They say it’s true,” stated Jeanette Pugliese.

Barletta who is one of the leading candidates argues that he is the only GOP candidate that can defeat democrat Josh Shapiro in November. Shapiro is running unopposed.