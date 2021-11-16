Long-awaited election of Kingston mayor finally determined

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A winner has finally been determined in the race for Kingston mayor.

Luzerne County Bureau of Elections deputy director Eryn Harvey says Democrat Jeff Coslett has won the Kingston Mayoral Election.





Coslett won the election by 11 votes over Republican Bob Thompson.

The Municipal Election day was on November 2nd. The close mayoral race took two weeks to determine the final outcome.

The first signing of the election is occurring Tuesday. The second and final signing of the election will occur on Monday.

