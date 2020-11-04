Legal challenges with mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

EYWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the counting of mail in ballots continue across Pennsylvania, there is talk of possible legal challenges to some of those ballots.

President Trump hinted at possible legal action focused on ballots that are received after Election Day.

The counting of mail in ballots received before Election Day is moving forward here in Luzerne County and it could be wrapped up later tonight or tomorrow morning, There have been questions raised by the Republican Party and some GOP lawmakers about whether ballots received up to three days after Election Day should be counted. Both parties are preparing for a possible legal fight focusing on those ballots.

As the count of mail in ballots moves forward in Luzerne County and across the Commonwealth, there are legal questions being raised about whether or not mail in ballots received after November Third should be counted.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had ruled that ballots received for up to three days after in person voting ends may be counted.. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to overturn that decision before the election and instructed State officials to ensure those ballots were kept separated from other mail in ballots. Attorney Neil O’Donnell represents the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and is closely watching the tabulation of the mail in ballots in Luzerne County.

“I think clearly is that potential. The President has indicated that as early as recently as last night. So we’re prepared for all that. Lawyers are in place to contest that.. we are here to count every vote to get fair result and defend it,” said Atty. Neil O’Donnell, Represents PA Democratic Party.

“So, what we are doing we are taking in everything. We are taking the information that we got gathering it up. We are talking with our legal team we are going to discuss what we are going to do further with this. We just want to make sure we get all of our ducks in a row make sure everything is counted and most importantly making sure every vote counts and everyone gets there vote in,” said Justin Behrens, Chairman, Luzerne County GOP.

Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri tells Eyewitness News they know a legal shadow hangs over mail in ballots received after November 3rd.

“So the Department of State has provided guidance to every single county across the state to segregate those ballots… count them but to make sure they know exactly what came in on what day.. that way every county will be clear as to what came in after Election Day,” said Dave Pedri, Luzerne County Manager.

As of this afternoon, Luzerne County received less than 200 mail in ballots that were postmarked before November 3rd.