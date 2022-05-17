DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – People are turning out to vote in Lackawanna County between Scranton and Dalton.

Eyewitness News spoke with the judge of elections in Dalton and he says voter turnout for a primary is up.

Voters are seeing this election as a pivotal moment ahead of November. Those who spoke with Eyewitness News said no vote means no change, and that is the consensus for both sides of the aisle.

This is what one voter had to say about today’s election. “It’s important because you have to make sure the person you want in there is going to get the votes. I mean if you don’t vote then that person you want in isn’t going to get in,” said Marion Burdyn, a Scranton resident.

Drop-in ballots and absentee ballots are currently being counted in Lackawanna County.

In-person ballots will start to be counted after the polls close at 8:00 p.m.