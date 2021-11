KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County election officials say one vote separates Democrat Jeff Coslett and Republican Robert Thompson Junior for mayor of Kingston.

As of Thursday Thompson is in the lead. Provisional ballots will be counted Friday and there is a possibility the race could end in a tie.

Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalschick talks with both candidates and looks into what happens if each candidate receives the same amount of votes.