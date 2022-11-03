WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is five days away and Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for Governor, is making his way across the Commonwealth to encourage supporters.

Shapiro spoke about his push for raising the minimum wage to $15, keeping abortion legal, investing more in public schools such as mental health counselors, more votech classes, getting rid of standardized tests, and investing in public safety.

Lycoming College’s lawn was filled with people for Shapiro’s rally. One high school student, who is not 18 yet, says it’s important to engage in politics even if you’re not old enough to vote.

Another supporter encourages residents to cast their votes on Tuesday and exercise the freedom that so many fought to protect.

