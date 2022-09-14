HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman has agreed to attend an exclusive prime-time debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. on October 25 at 8 p.m.

Republican nominee Mehmet Oz has committed to attending a debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. but has not committed to the October 25 date. A location will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nexstar Media adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate, which includes a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election.

A candidate also must have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible.

If both candidates agree to the debate, it will air on eight television stations serving the commonwealth: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and MyYTV in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDCW (CW) in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

To register to vote, please visit https://www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.