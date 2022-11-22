HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New fallout from the paper shortfall in Luzerne County on election night. 8th Congressional District Republican Candidate Jim Bognet has filed a lawsuit against the Luzerne County Board of Elections.

In a statement, Bognet said the suit is to make sure every citizen that voted has their vote counted.

Bognet stated in part:

Many precincts were closed for hours due to the county-wide paper shortage and voters were sent away without being able to cast their vote. Still, other precincts forced people to vote on a voter-created emergency ballot or a provisional ballot.” Jim Bognet, 8th Congressional District candidate

On election night numerous voting precincts ran out of paper ballots, and a judge ruled

they should remain open until 10:00 p.m., two hours later than normal.

Bognet ran against incumbent Matt Cartwright in the general election. Cartwright claimed victory in the race.