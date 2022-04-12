(WHTM) – Jake Corman, President Pro Tempore of Pennsylvania’s Senate, has petitioned to remain in the race for Governor hours after petitioning to have his name removed from the ballot after reportedly speaking with former President Donald Trump, who has not yet endorsed a candidate in the race.

Corman, who entered the race in November 2021, formally filed a petition in Commonwealth Court on Tuesday to withdraw his candidacy. However, late Tuesday afternoon Corman petitioned the court to dismiss his original petition to withdraw.

“Two developments today have led me to decide to remain in the race for governor: President Trump’s statement on the race and my conversation directly with the president. He encouraged me to keep fighting, and that’s what I’m going to do – keep fighting for the people of Pennsylvania.”

It is not guaranteed Corman will be able to remain in the race after his first petition was filed.

The news of Corman’s planned exit from the race comes amid former President Donald Trump’s statement that he will not endorse William McSwain in the Governor’s race.

Corman had hired former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway as an advisor to his campaign.

Corman, a Bellefonte resident, received 4% support in a WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll released last week.

Lou Barletta received 19.8% support in the poll of 1,000 likely Republican voters and Doug Mastriano finished a close second with 19.4%. Dave White received 11.6% and William McSwain finished fourth with 7.9%.

Should Corman exit the race, eight Republicans remain in the crowded field: Doug Mastriano, Melissa Hart, Lou Barletta, Joe Gale, Nche Zama, William McSwain, Dave White, and Charlie Gerow.

.Pennsylvania’s primary election is on May 17.