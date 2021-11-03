In honor of ‘Sid’; first female mayor elected in Taylor history

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election night resulted in a first for a Northeastern Pennsylvania community. It elected its first woman mayor in its history. But the story goes even deeper than that.

Becoming her borough’s first female mayor would be significant for Loni Kavulich Loiselle. But her victory also means she will carry on a tradition of public service started by her late father.

“It’s surreal. It’s hard to believe that I accomplished this and that Taylor welcomed change,” said Loni Kavulich Loiselle.





With the general election now in the books, Loni Kavulich Loiselle is re-writing the history books. Taylor voters chose her to become the borough’s first female mayor.

“I’m excited to help make Taylor better, to bring more to Taylor and to work with our police department, and our council along with our residents,” stated Kavulich Loiselle.

Kavulich Loiselle defeated her Republican challenger in the spring primary. She ran uncontested in Tuesday’s general election when one thought kept running through her mind.

“I wish he was here to celebrate this with me. I wish he was here to enjoy this with me,” said Kavulich Loiselle.

Her father, Sid Michaels Kavulich, died in 2018 while still serving his fourth term as Pennsylvania’s 114th District State Representative. His absence ever since… glaring.

“My number one supporter growing up and throughout the majority of my life isn’t here,” explained Kavulich Loiselle.

Becoming a public servant is something Kavulich Loiselle says was never a personal goal. But after losing her father, helped put her own life in perspective.

Besides being a mom and a teachers’ aide, she decided to pursue public office and carry on her father’s legacy of public service.

“I wanted to be able to honor him in some way and now I have this opportunity,” said Kavulich Loiselle.

She says she’ll put to use a trait she learned from her late father: patience.

“He was very patient and I believe being a public servant, you do have to be patient and you have to be able to understand both sides of a conversation,” explained Kavulich Loiselle.

Kavulich Loiselle says one of her first goals as mayor will be to improve borough parks. Her four-year term will begin in January.

On a personal note, Sid Michaels Kavulich was our friend and former colleague here at Eyewitness News. With every confidence, he is proud of his daughter to lead the community where he lived.