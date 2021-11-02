In face of doubts, officials confident in election day preparations

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Election Day in Pennsylvania, and voters will head to the polls for candidates in the state, county, and municipal races.

Luzerne county has faced a plethora of issues in recent elections.

Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with voters who say they still have some doubts about election day in the county, but officials say they do not expect any major issues.

In 2020, nine military ballots were tossed into the garbage prompting a federal investigation. No criminal wrongdoing was found and human error was determined to be the cause.

Then, in May of this year, electronic ballots were mislabeled; human error again was to blame.

Eryn Harvey, the Deputy Director of Elections in Luzerne County says measures have been taken to ensure a successful election day.

“The staff has been working very hard, management and staff to make sure that we have no issues. I know like you said we had issues here in Luzerne County in the past.

Polls will open this morning at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 pm Tuesday night. Mail-in ballots must also be received by 8 p.m.

To find your local polling place, head to the PA voter services page, here.