I-Team: County officials call for accountability after primary election ballot issue

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Questions and concerns remain Wednesday regarding ballot issues in Luzerne County.







County election officials say the mislabeling of ballots was not the fault of the county election bureau, but rather the company hired to produce the ballots. The company released a statement accepting responsibility for the error.

Dominion Voting Systems released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

“Luzerne County’s election director has confirmed that there is a ballot screen error that is confined to the header on the viewing screen of the machine, and that all ballots are printing correctly with the Republican header and the Republican primary election races. As the county has reassured the voting public, all ballots will be correctly counted. We regret any confusion this has caused.”

Several county council members are demanding an internal investigation into the problem. The chairman of the Luzerne County Republican Party says somebody has to be held accountable for the situation.

