SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican Mehmet Oz is in a neck and neck race with Democrat John Fetterman for the US Senate seat and Republican Jim Bognet is trying to unseat the 8th District’s Democrat Representative Matt Cartwright.

A “Get Out the Vote” rally is being held at the Redline Truck and Trailer Sales in South Abington Township.

People are lining up for the rally that starts at 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 6:00 p.m.

These are two of the most closely watched races in the nation, both could impact the balance of power in Washington.

Recent polls show that Mehmet Oz has a slight lead over Fetterman. Oz has gained ground in recent months.

At one point, he was trailing Fetterman by double digits, the race is considered a toss-up.

Republican Jim Bognet is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright in the 8th Congressional District.

Cartwright defeated Bognet two years ago, but recent polls show this race also very close.

