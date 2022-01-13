Gerald Mullery says he is not running for re-election

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, a long-time local lawmaker says he will not seek re-election.

State Representative Gerald Mullery says he will not run again. The 109th District Democrat first took office 10 years ago. In a news release, Mullery said he “never intended to make public service a life-long career.”

Mullery did not say what he plans to do, but did say in his release, “Now is the time to seek new challenges.”

The 109th District includes Nanticoke, Plymouth, West Hazleton, and much of southern Luzerne County.