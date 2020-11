JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 12th Congressional District represents portions of central Pennsylvania. Incumbent Republican Fred Keller was looking to retain his seat, against challenging Democrat Lee Griffin.

Keller retained his seat over Griffin, with 72 percent of the vote.

“Really, I’m humbled by the fact that the people of PA 12 have the confidence to be able to re-elect me to do the work on behalf of them in Washington D.C.,” Keller said.