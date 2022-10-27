PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Vice-President Mike Pence campaigned Thursday for Republican Congressional candidates Dan Meuser and Jim Bognet.

He spoke at a fundraiser at Isabella Restaurant in Plains Township. Pence says he’s confident the Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives.

Eyewitness News also asked him if he will run for President in 2024 and if he’s concerned that the GOP is divided between supporters of former President Trump and other potential Presidential candidates such as himself and Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

