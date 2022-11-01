EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is only one week away and Tuesday marks the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Many Pennsylvania voters are getting ready to cast their ballot on November 8 during the general election.

The midterm features several big races including, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano facing off for governor. And Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz for a U.S. Senate seat.

As Tuesday marks the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot, Eyewitness News spoke to a Penn State Political Science Professor about how it plays a factor in voting.

“It’s kind of an unusual year for us right cause it’s a midterm, but it’s our first midterm after the pandemic and so we don’t really know what’s going to happen with early voting or mail-in voting, in this kind of election,” said Michael Berkman, the Director at PSU McCourtney Institute for Democracy.

PA’s Acting Secretary, Leigh M. Chapman, says more than 1 million voters already requested a ballot by mail.

If you have already applied but didn’t yet receive a mail-in ballot, some counties are encouraging voters to go to their county’s elections office to cancel the missing mail-in and fill one out there.

If your ballot does arrive in your mailbox soon, fill it out, but drop it off in person.

Berkman tells Eyewitness News despite an uptick in voters taking the mail-in route, there still are many myths around it.

“Most ballots are not rejected, only a small number of ballots tend to be rejected. There are various rules that specify whether or not a ballot can be accepted. It has to be signed properly, it has to be dated properly, and there’s controversies that will pop up,” Berkman added.

He explains all midterm elections are important. But this one has taken on special significance following recent events, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Because of the events of January 6, because of the fact that so many people around the country and running for governor here, who have doubted the legitimacy of the 2020 election and what that might mean going forward,” Berkman continued.

Click here to request a mail-in ballot.

Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary, Leigh M. Chapman encourages voters with any concerns to call their county elections office. You can also call the state hotline at 1-877-VOTES-PA (1-877-868-3772).

If you wish to learn more about voting by mail-in or absentee ballots visit the state’s website.